Laxmi Organic Industries IPO price band fixed at Rs 129-130 per share

For its maiden public offer, speciality chemical manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries has fixed the price band at Rs 129-130 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore from promoter group Yellowstone Trust.

The public issue will open for bidding on March 15 till March 17. The anchor portion, if any, will open for subscription on March 10 for a day.

In its pre-IPO placement, Laxmi Organic mopped up Rs 200 crore. Hence, the total issue size has been reduced to Rs 600 crore from Rs 800 crore earlier.

The net fresh issue proceeds and pre-IPO placement money will be used for investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Yellowstone Fine Chemicals (YFCPL), for setting up a manufacturing facility for fluorospecialty chemicals and its working capital requirements. Proceeds will also be used for capital expenditure requirements, expansion of SI manufacturing facility, its own working capital requirements and repayment of debt.

Bids by investors can be made for a minimum of 115 equity shares and in multiples of 115 equity shares thereafter, as per the information available in newspapers. The minimum lot size worth for bidding comes to Rs 14,950.

Laxmi Organic is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediatesturers. It has two manufacturing facilities in Mahad, Maharashtra. Over the years, the company has significantly expanded its scale of operations and global footprint with customers in over 30 countries including China, Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the US.

The company has established long-standing relationships with marquee players including Syngenta Asia Pacific, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, UPL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Granules, Hetero Labs, Huhtamaki India, Laurus Labs, Mylan Laboratories, Neuland Laboratories and Suven Pharmaceuticals.

Laxmi Organic was India's largest exporter of ethyl acetate in FY20. It has been one of the top exporters of ethyl acetate to European countries since 2012.

The book-running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors.