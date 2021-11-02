Latent View Analytics IPO will open on November 9

Data analytics services company Latent View Analytics’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 9.

The company, which is looking to raise Rs 600 crore, will disclose the price band and lot size details in the coming days. The offer closes November 11.

Latent View’s IPO will be the third to be launched in the coming week after that of digital payments firm Paytm on November 8 and Sapphire Foods which, too, opens on November 9.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore by shareholders, including the promoter.

Promoter Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman and Gopinath Koteeswaran, Ramesh Hariharan, Subramanian Ramachandran, Divya Balakrishnan, Rajkumar Kaliyaperumal, Priya Balakrishnan and Navin Loganathan will sell shares through the offer for sale.

The company will set aside Rs 6 crore worth of shares for its employees.

The asset-light organization is going to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue for inorganic growth initiatives (Rs 147.9 crore), working capital requirements of subsidiary LatentView Analytics Corporation (Rs 82.4 crore), and investment in subsidiaries to augment the capital base (Rs 130 crore), besides for general corporate purposes.

The promoter and the promoter group hold 79.30 percent stake in the company.

Latent View Analytics clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 91.46 crore for FY21, up from Rs 72.84 crore seen in FY20 but revenue in the same period declined to Rs 305.88 crore from Rs 310.35 crore.

In the quarter ended June 2021, the company had a profit after tax of Rs 22.31 crore, a drop from Rs 22.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue, however, increased to Rs 87.83 crore from Rs 73.03 crore during the same period.

The company's expertise in business analytics includes customer profiling, targeted marketing, supply chain management, finance and risk management and HR functions.

Latent View provides services to companies in technology, BFSI, CPG & retail, industrials and other segments in the US, Europe, and Asia through subsidiaries in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

The company garnered maximum business from the US in the last financial years. In FY21, the US accounted for 92.88 percent of revenue from operations, and the UK contributed 1.85 percent in revenue.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, and Haitong Securities India are the book managers to the issue.