you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Latent View Analytics IPO share allotment likely today | Check latest grey market premium, listing date

The trading in Latent View Analytics' equity shares on the BSE and NSE will commence with effect from November 23.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
 
 
After the largest ever subscription to the IPO, investors are anxious to know the allotment status for Latent View Analytics, the data analytics services provider, which is expected to get finalised on November 17. The allotment can be checked either on the BSE website or IPO registrar's website by following three easy steps.

On the BSE website,

a) Investor needs to select issue type (Equity) and company name (Latent View Analytics Limited)

b) Enter Application Number and PAN Number

c) And finally check box (I'm not a robot) and click on search to know the allotment status

Close

In case of IPO registrar,

a) Investor has to select company (Latent View Analytics Limited - IPO)

b) Select and accordingly enter either PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC

c) Finally click on submit to know the application status

The funds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by November 18, and eligible investors will get their shares in the demat accounts by November 22. There is a holiday on November 19 for Gurunanak Jayanti.

Finally the trading in equity shares on the BSE and NSE will commence with effect from November 23.

Latent View shares had a strong response in the grey market as it is available at a price of Rs 547-582 in the grey market, a massive premium of Rs 350-385 or 178-195 percent over final issue price of Rs 197 per share, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central.

The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein the trading in IPO shares starts with the announcement of price band and continues will the shares get listed on the bourses.

The Rs 600-crore public issue had seen a healthy response from investors, subscribing 326.49 times, the highest ever subscription, during November 10-12. Non-institutional investors had put in bids 850.66 times the portion reserved for them, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 145.48 times and that of retail investors saw 119.44 times subscription.

The offer consisted of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore by selling shareholders.

Latent View is among the leading pure-play data analytics services companies in India, based on its expertise of the entire value chain of data analytics from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering and digital solutions. It provides services to blue chip companies in Technology, BFSI, CPG & Retail, Industrials and other industries.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #Latent View Analytics
first published: Nov 17, 2021 08:09 am

