Landmark Cars to list shares on December 23 | Will it follow the market trend?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Landmark Cars | Lower-than-expected response to its public issue, weakening sentiment in the secondary market and aggressive valuations may combine to have a negative impact on the listing performance, experts said.

Premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars is to make its debut on December 23, and experts do not view it as a landmark event, with most expecting it to follow the recent equity market trend of a subdued listing.

The market remained under pressure this month, barring intermittent rebounds, declining around 4 percent from its record high of December 1.

Landmark Cars closed its maiden public issue last week with 3.06 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers provided the maximum support to the offer, buying 8.71 times their allotted quota, while high net-worth individuals bid 1.32 times the portion set aside for them, but the retail portion was booked 0.59 times during the December 13-15 share sale.

"Considering market mood and low interest, we expect at par or discounted listing of 5-8 percent below its issue price of Rs 506," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president, research, at Mehta Equities.

He added that the grey market is also hinting at a muted show on listing day, while the show is justified on the back of high competitive business with low margins.