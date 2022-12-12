Landmark Cars mobilises Rs 165 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Landmark Cars IPO

Landmark Cars, the automotive retailer for premium and luxury brands, on December 12, has raised Rs 165.30 crore via its anchor book ahead of initial public offering's (IPO) opening.

The company, in its BSE filing, said it has finalised allocation of 32.66 lakh shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 506 per share, the upper end of price band.

Total 14 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book including HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Pinebridge Global Funds, Edelweiss, Maven India Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Resonance Opportunities Fund, and Morgan Stanley.

"Out of total allocation to anchor investors, 14.22 lakh shares were allocated to 4 domestic mutual funds through a total of 4 schemes," Landmark Cars said.

The company intends to raise Rs 552 crore via maiden public issue of 1.09 crore shares, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 402 crore by selling shareholders.

The price band for the offer, which opens on December 13, is Rs 481-506 per share. The IPO will close on December 15.