MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Krsnaa Diagnostics listing: Shares close at 4% premium over issue price

Cumulatively Krsnaa Diagnostics traded with volume of 87.39 lakh equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Diagnostic services provider Krsnaa Diagnostics failed to surprise the street on August 16 with its tepid listing gains. The sombre debut could have been due to selling pressure in midcaps and small caps over the last several sessions.

The stock settled with only a 3.85 percent premium at Rs 990.75 on the BSE and a 3.46 percent gain to close at Rs 987 on the National Stock Exchange. It listed with a 7.4 percent premium at Rs 1,025, much lower than analysts' expectations of around 30 percent premium listing.

Cumulatively, it traded with a volume of 87.39 lakh equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

The public offer of Krsnaa Diagnostics had seen a massive 64.4 times subscription given its healthy growth in financials, leadership in the public-private partnership (PPP) diagnostics market, and differentiated business model.

Also readKrsnaa Diagnostics misses expectations on debut; what should investors do now?

Close

Related stories

The company has mopped up Rs 1,213.33 crore through its public issue including a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for establishing diagnostics centres in Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, and repaying of debts.

Krsnaa offers a wide range of diagnostic services such as imaging/radiology services (X-rays, MRI), routine clinical laboratory tests, pathology, and teleradiology services to private/public hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres. The firm has an extensive network of diagnostic centres across India with a key focus on non-metro, and lower tier cities and towns.

It currently operates 1,823 diagnostic centres that are offering radiology and pathology services across 13 different cities in India. It also operates one of India’s largest teleradiology reporting hubs in Pune which can process large volumes of X-rays, CT scans and MRI scans round the clock, round the year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - New Listings #Krsnaa Diagnostics
first published: Aug 16, 2021 05:42 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.