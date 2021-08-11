Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment: Here is how to check

live bse live

Diagnostic service provider Krsnaa Diagnostics is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment on August 11. The Rs 1,213.33-crore public issue opened for subscription during August 4-6.

The offer was oversubscribed by 64.40 times, garnering bids for 45.80 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.12 lakh equity shares. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers has seen a 49.83 times subscription, non-institutional investors was subscribed 116.30 times, and retail portion was booked 42.04 times. Employees have put in bids for 98 percent of their portion set aside.

The allotment can be checked with two available options.

The first option is BSE Website, wherein one has to select 'Equity' and 'Issue Name' (Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited), and then enter 'Application number' and 'PAN Number'. Finally click on search button to know the allotment status.

In the second option is IPO registrar's website , investor needs follow three easy steps;A) Select 'Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited'.B) Select Application Number, select Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA), and enter Application Number; ORSelect DPID/Client ID, Select depository (NSDL/CDSL), Enter DPID and Client ID; ORSelect and Enter PAN number

C) Enter Captcha and Click on Submit button

After the IPO share allotment, the company will return funds or unblock funds for ineligible investors on August 12 and will credit shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 13.

The initial public offering had a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 85,25,520 equity shares by selling shareholders including PHI Capital Trust, Kitara, and Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for establishing diagnostics centres in Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, and repaying of borrowings. The offer price is expected to be finalised at Rs 954 per share, the upper price band.

Incorporated in 2010, at Pune, Krsnaa Diagnostics provides specialized diagnostic imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals pan-India. The company is focussed on the public private partnership (PPP) diagnostics segment and has the largest presence in the diagnostic PPP segment.

It operates an extensive network of 1,823 diagnostic centres in 13 states across India. Geojit Financial Services had assigned short term view on the IPO for listing gains as considering its unique business model with cost advantage and plans for standalone centres, the company's revenue visibility for the future looks promising.

Revenue from sale of service to public health agencies in PPP model was 67 percent of the total revenue from operations in FY21 while the rest came from non-government customers (33 percent) such as private medical colleges, private laboratories etc.

The company's net revenue from operations increased at a CAGR of 37.6 percent during FY19-FY21, to Rs 396.5 crore in FY21 with 41 percent revenue from radiology services and 59 percent from pathology in FY21.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from August 16. Equity shares will be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares were available at a premium of Rs 320 in the grey market, the IPO Watch data showed. This resulted into a trading price of Rs 1,274, which is higher by 33.5 percent compared to issue price of Rs 954.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.