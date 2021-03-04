English
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences files Rs 700-crore IPO papers

PTI
March 04, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 700 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 21,340,931 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI.

A total of 1,39,77,991 equity shares would be offered by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd under the offer for sale, up to 7,75,933 equity shares by Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, up to 11,63,899 equity shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, up to 3,87,966 equity shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.

According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 700 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

It operates nine multi-specialty hospitals under the 'KIMS Hospitals' brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 31, 2020.

KIMS Hospitals offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 25 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother and child care.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd have been appointed as book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
PTI
TAGS: #IPO - News #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
first published: Mar 4, 2021 01:52 pm

