KPR Agrochem to raise Rs 283 cr through IPO

Agri-input company KPR Agrochem launched its initial public offer with a price band between Rs 59 and Rs 61 to raise Rs 283 crore.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an Offer for Sale of 1.2 crore equity shares for equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, a release issued here said.

The funds raised will be used for repayment and prepayment of loans and also for working capital.