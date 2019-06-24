KPR Agrochem to raise Rs 283 cr through IPO

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an Offer for Sale of 1.2 crore equity shares for equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, a release issued here said.
Agri-input company KPR Agrochem launched its initial public offer with a price band between Rs 59 and Rs 61 to raise Rs 283 crore.
The funds raised will be used for repayment and prepayment of loans and also for working capital.
The IPO will close on July 2 and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:30 pm