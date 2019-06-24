App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

KPR Agrochem to raise Rs 283 cr through IPO

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an Offer for Sale of 1.2 crore equity shares for equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, a release issued here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Agri-input company KPR Agrochem launched its initial public offer with a price band between Rs 59 and Rs 61 to raise Rs 283 crore.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an Offer for Sale of 1.2 crore equity shares for equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, a release issued here said.

The funds raised will be used for repayment and prepayment of loans and also for working capital.

Close
The IPO will close on July 2 and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #IPO - News #KPR Agrochem

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.