KPR Agrochem IPO to open on June 28; here's all you need to know

The initial public offer (IPO) of KPR Agrochem will open for subscription on June 28 with a price band at Rs 59-61 per share.

PL Capital Markets Private Limited, part of Prabhudas Lilladher group, is the book running lead manager to IPO. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

The issue will remain open till July 2.

Here are 10 key points that one should consider before subscribing the issue:

Company profile

KPR Agrochem is an Andhra Pradesh-based agri-input company focused on manufacturing, distribution and retailing of a wide range of crop yield enhancing and protection products.

In order to secure the supply of sulphuric acid, one of the key ingredients for the company's various products, it also ventured into manufacturing of sulphuric acid. Hence, its range of product encompasses seeds to crop nutrients products to crop protection products and veterinary feed supplements.

The Company operates three manufacturing facilities; one each at Balabhadrapuram and Biccavolu in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and one in Koppal district, Karnataka. Its seed processing unit is located in Warangal, Telangana which is operated under a wholly-owned subsidiary, Sri Sai Swarupa Seeds Private Limited.

It has an installed capacity of 5,55,000 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of crop nutrient products, 21,560 MTPA of crop protection products, 34,560 MTPA for veterinary feed supplements, 175,800 MTPA for chemicals and the installed capacity of the seed processing unit is 15,000 MTPA.

It has also set-up a waste heat recovery plant at its manufacturing facility at Biccavolu, East Godavari as well as Koppal, Karnataka to generate power in order to optimally use the steam produced during the manufacturing of sulphuric acid.

About public issue

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 210 crore and an offer for sale of 1.2 crore equity shares by 14 promoters and promoter group.

The issue, which consists of a reservation of up to 4.3 lakh equity shares for eligible employees, will close on July 2. Retail and eligible employees will get shares at a discount of Rs 3 per share to offer price.

Issue size

KPR Agrochem aims to raise Rs 280.8 crore at the lower end of price band and Rs 283.2 crore at the higher end.

Objective of the issue

The company will use fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings, additional working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Company will not receive any proceeds of the offer for sale.

Strengths

-Wide agri-input product portfolio with presence across the agri-value chain

-Own depots at 11 locations and C&F Agents at four locations across India

-Multiple raw material providers across various jurisdictions, helps in not being dependent on a single or a limited number of suppliers

-Certified manufacturing facilities

-Experienced promoters and management team

Business strategies

Enhance product offering: KPR said it will continue to identify related product opportunities based on market trends and intelligence, feedback from its dealer network and identify opportunities in the off-patent chemistry products.

Geographical expansion: Currently, its products are marketed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. It intends to expand reach in these states by appointing more dealers. It also intends to market products in other parts of India.

Increase market penetration: To further strengthen timely supply and availability of products and achieve last mile connectivity with the farmers around manufacturing facilities, the company has set up own Kisan Seva Kendras. Currently, it has these stores in and around the districts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Company will explore the possibility to increase the dealer network across various states in India.

Promoters and shareholding

Papa Reddy Kovvuri, Venkata Mukunda Reddy Karri, Rajasekhar Reddy Kovvuri, Satyanarayana Reddy Kovvuri and Satyanarayana Reddy Kovvuri and Cresco Technology LLP are promoters of the company.

Selling Shareholders

Promoter and promoter group shareholders held 72.02 percent stake in the company and rest 27.98 percent shareholding is held by individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 1 lakh.

Financials

Revenue from business verticals for the last three years:

Profit & Loss

Board and management

Papa Reddy Kovvuri is the Chairman and Whole-time Director of the company, Venkata Mukunda Reddy Karri is the Managing Director, Rajasekhar Reddy Kovvuri is the Whole-time Director and Executive Director, and Kishan Gopal Tivari is the Chief Operating Officer cum Chief Financial Officer of company.

Organisation Structure

Board Of Directors

Risks

Here are some risks highlighted by HDFC Securities:

-Agrochemical business is subject to extensive regulations, environmental and health and safety laws and regulations, which may subject KPR Agro to increased compliance costs.

-KPR Agro has high working capital requirements and if it is unable to secure financing for its working capital requirements, there may be an adverse effect on the business, growth prospects and results of operations.

-In addition to KPR Agro’s existing debt for its existing operations, it may require further debt during the course of business.

-The company relies on third-parties and farmers for seed production of its subsidiary and any discontinuation of services of such third parties and farmers may affect the profitability.

-Exposed to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which may impact KPR Agro’s results of operations and cause its results to fluctuate.

-KPR Agro is also dependent on contract labour at its manufacturing units. If it is unable to continue to hire skilled contract labour, the quality of its products being manufactured in its units can get affected.

-Availability and cost of raw materials, power and fuel may adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.