MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

KIMS Hospitals public issue subscribed 1% on day 1 of bidding

KIMS Hospitals provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on primary secondary & tertiary care in Tier 2-3 cities and primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare in Tier 1 cities.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
IPO (Representative image)

IPO (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The public issue of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) has seen a 1 percent subscription on June 16, the first day of bidding, as the offer has received bids for 1.4 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.44 crore equity shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors has subscribed 5 percent, while qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors and employees are yet to put in bids for the public issue.

KIMS Hospitals, one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered, launched a public issue of Rs 2,143.74 crore which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares by selling shareholders including General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte and promoters.

The company will utilise net fresh issue proceeds for repaying of certain borrowings (Rs 150 crore). The price band for the offer, which closes on June 18, has been fixed at Rs 815-825 per equity share.

Also readKIMS Hospitals IPO opens: 10 things to know before subscribing public issue

Close

Related stories

KIMS Hospitals provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on primary secondary & tertiary care in Tier 2-3 cities and primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare in Tier 1 cities.

KIMS operate 9 multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064 as of December 31, 2020. The first hospital in the network was established in Nellore (AP) in 2000 and has a capacity of approximately 200 beds.

"At the upper price band of Rs 825, KIMS is available at EV/EBITDA of 18.6x (FY21) which appears fully priced. We expect to see a recovery in patient footfalls and occupancy rates as lockdown restrictions ease," said Geojit Financial Services.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

"The company’s leadership position in the AP& Telangana along with expansion into new markets and increased bed capacity will be strong levers for future growth. We assign subscribe rating with a long term perspective," the brokerage added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - Issues Open #KIMS Hospitals #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
first published: Jun 16, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.