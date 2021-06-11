KIMS Hopitals IPO: Issue to open on June 16 for subscription, price band at Rs 815-825

General Atlantic-backed Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on June 16 with a price band of Rs 815-825 per share.

The issue will close on June 18.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.

The offer for sale consists of up to 1,60,03,615 equity shares by investor General Atlantic Singapore KH, 3,87,966 equity shares by Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, 7,75,933 shares by Rajyasri Bollineni, 3,87,966 shares by Bollineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospitals, and 60,05,058 equity shares by other existing selling shareholders.

The offer includes a reservation of up to Rs 20 crore worth of shares for employees.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repayment of certain borrowings of Rs 150 crore, and general corporate purposes.

As of March 31, 2021, the company and its subsidiaries had total borrowings amounting to Rs 270.46 crore and non-fund based borrowings of Rs 2.17 crore.

The 75 percent of issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail, and the balance 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

The company has 267 shareholders, including General Atlantic, which held 40.91 percent equity stake in KIMS Hospitals.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered.

The company operates 9 multi-specialty hospitals under the 'KIMS Hospitals' brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of March 31, 2021, which is 2.2 times more beds than the second largest provider in AP and Telangana.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the public issue.