KFin Technologies trades around issue price on debut | What should investors do?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

KFin stock price largely discounted all positives. Hence, analysts advised to hold the shares for long term citing asset-light business model, bright prospects, diverse products portfolio, and being a proxy play to mutual fund industry growth in India.

KFin Technologies shares had a listing on December 29 almost on a par with the expectations, given the muted subscription numbers for the public issue, consistent volatility in the market, and the issue being entirely an offer-for-sale.

In fact, the issue price largely discounted all positives. Hence, analysts advised to hold the shares for the long term, citing an asset-light business model, bright prospects, a diverse products portfolio, and being a proxy play to mutual fund industry growth in India.

The stock opened at Rs 367 and has been trying hard to hold its issue price of Rs 366, though it managed to hit an intraday high of Rs 373 in middle of trade. So far, it traded with volume of 63 lakh shares on the NSE, and over 4 lakh shares on the BSE at the time of writing this article.

It was available at the upper price of the band at 41.3x P/E, on FY22 EPS, with market capitalisation of Rs 6,133 crore after the issuance of shares. The company has significant scope for growth, considering its diverse product portfolio and addition of new client base and bright prospects ahead," said Narendra Solanki, Head - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Investors can continue to hold the stock, he advised.

KFin Technologies is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital market ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India.