KFin Technologies to debut tomorrow; experts anticipate listing at a discount

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

The tepid response to initial public offering, weak listings of last few IPOs, and being a complete offer for sale issue are other key reasons that may impact the KFin Technologies.

KFin Technologies, the tech-driven financial services platform, is expected to be a victim of the market volatility as experts predict that the stock will debut on December 29 with marginal discount.

Tepid response to initial public offerings, weak listings of the last few IPOs, and being a complete offer-for-sale issue are other key reasons that may impact the KFin listing.

The initial public offering of KFin, the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds (based on several AMC clients serviced), was subscribed just 2.59 times during December 19-21, led by qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion was booked 4.17 times.

Retail investors bought 1.36 times the allotted quota, but there was muted response from high networth individuals who bid for 23 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

KFin raised Rs 1,500 crore from the maiden public issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. Hence all the money was received by promoter, and the company did not get any money from the offer.

