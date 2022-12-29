 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

KFin Technologies makes flat D-Street debut at Rs 369

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

KFin Technologies provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers has raised Rs 1,500 crore via public issue which was entirely an offer for sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.

KFin Technologies provides comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India.

Financial services platform KFin Technologies failed to make investors' happy on its debut as shares opened at par with its the issue price on December 29.

The listing largely met analysts' expectations, given the lower-than-expected IPO subscription numbers, a complete offer-for-sale issue, and the recent spate of correction in the equity market.

The stock opened at Rs 367 as against an issue price of Rs 366 on the NSE, and the opening price on the BSE was Rs 369, higher by 0.82 percent.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Analysts were expecting KFin to list at par or with moderate discount to issue price. The public issue of technology-driven financial services platform had received tepid response from investors during December 19-21, subscribing 2.59 times largely supported by qualified institutional buyers.

The company that provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers has raised Rs 1,500 crore from the public issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.