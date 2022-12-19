KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 20% on day one, retail portion booked 12%

The initial public offering of KFin Technologies, a leading technology-driven financial services platform, has received bids for 46.86 lakh shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 20 percent on December 19, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors have bid for 12 percent of the allotted quota, while high net worth individuals have bought 15,000 of the 64.84 lakh shares reserved for them.

Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 32 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

The company has reserved 75 percent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high net worth individuals, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The offer size has been reduced to 2.37 crore shares from 4.09 crore shares after the company mobilised Rs 675 crore via anchor book on December 16, ahead of the public issue.

KFin Technologies intends to raise Rs 1,500 crore via the public issue that is an offer for sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News The price band for the offer is Rs 347-366 per share. The issue will close on December 21. Also we have two more IPOs getting launched this week. Elin Electronics will open its public issue on December 21, and the offer of Radiant Cash Management Services will be launched on December 23.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

