 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

KFin Technologies IPO set to open on December 19, to raise Rs 1,500 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

KFin Technologies IPO | The IPO comprises only an offer for sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The selling shareholder will get all the proceeds and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

KFin Technologies IPO

KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, has decided to launch its initial public offering in the coming week, on December 19. This would be the fourth IPO in the current month after Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings, and Landmark Cars.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 21, is likely to be announced later this week.

The anchor book will be opened for investors for a day, on December 16.
KFin plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore via a public issue comprising only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The selling shareholder will get all the proceeds and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

The company has reserved 75 percent of the offer portion for qualified institutional buyers; 15 percent has been reserved for high networth individuals, and 10 percent for retail investors.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

KFin is a leading technology-driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers, across asset classes in India.