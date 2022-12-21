 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KFin Technologies IPO sees 1.88 times subscription, retail portion booked 1.22 times on final day

Dec 21, 2022

KFin Technologies intends to mobilise Rs 1,500 crore via the public issue, of which Rs 675 crore has already been raised from anchor investors on December 16, a day before the issue opened on December 19.

The maiden public offer of KFin Technologies continued to receive tepid response from investors, though it managed to get full subscription on December 21, the final day of bidding.

The offer has garnered bids for 4.48 crore shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 1.88 times as per the data available with exchanges.

Retail investors also bought all their reserved shares on Wednesday, as the portion set aside for them was subscribed 1.22 times.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also provided support to the offer, buying 2.99 times the shares reserved for them. In fact, it is mandatory for the IPO to get full subscription in QIB category.

However, the response from high net worth individuals (non-institutional investors) remained poor, with their quota subscribed just 11 percent.

KFin has reserved 75 percent of its offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the balance 10 percent for retail investors.