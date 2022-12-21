KFin Technologies IPO sees 1.88 times subscription, retail portion booked 1.22 times on final day

KFin Technologies IPO

The maiden public offer of KFin Technologies continued to receive tepid response from investors, though it managed to get full subscription on December 21, the final day of bidding.

The offer has garnered bids for 4.48 crore shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 1.88 times as per the data available with exchanges.

Retail investors also bought all their reserved shares on Wednesday, as the portion set aside for them was subscribed 1.22 times.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also provided support to the offer, buying 2.99 times the shares reserved for them. In fact, it is mandatory for the IPO to get full subscription in QIB category.

However, the response from high net worth individuals (non-institutional investors) remained poor, with their quota subscribed just 11 percent.

KFin has reserved 75 percent of its offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high net worth individuals and the balance 10 percent for retail investors.

The technology-driven financial services platform intends to mobilise Rs 1,500 crore via the public issue, of which Rs 675 crore was raised from anchor investors on December 16, a day before the issue opened on December 19.

It is entirely an offer for sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd, which might be one of reasons for muted response to the IPO. This means, all the proceeds will go to selling shareholders and the company will not receive any money from the offer.

The price band for the offer is Rs 347-366 per share.

KFin provides comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India.

Also it provides several investor solutions including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.