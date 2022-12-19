 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

KFin Technologies IPO opens for subscription;10 key things to know

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

KFin Technologies, a services and solutions provider to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India, is the fourth initial public offering IPO this month, after share sales by Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars.

KFin Technologies IPO

KFin Technologies, a services and solutions provider to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India, is the fourth initial public offering (IPO) this month after share sales by Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue:

1) IPO Dates

The public issue opened for bidding on December 19 and closes on December 21.

2) Price Band

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 347-366 per share.