Keystone Realtors MD Boman Rustomi Irani says more room for good competition promising quality growth post D-Street debut

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

Keystone Realtors stock opened today at Rs 555 per share and was up about 2.5% from its issue price of Rs 541. Boman Rustom Irani spoke at length about the stock's performance and the realty firm's future plans.

Talking about the company's journey and the positive response the Mumbai-based realtor received, Irani thanked Keystone's investors and spoke at length about the company's plans for the redevelopment of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR).

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Before the listing you said that you're not looking to get out of the Mumbai markets anytime soon, but with competition coming through, especially in the affordable segment such as players from down south increasing their presence in Mumbai, would you consider expanding geographically?

Mumbai is one of the largest markets in the country at this moment . There are many good developers already existent out here, and there are plenty of developers who wish to come into this market and make it a stronghold for themselves. I think this market has ample room for all of us to grow our base out here.

More importantly, what we've seen over the last ten years is that this business has become more and more organized. And we have a lot of larger listed or branded players who continue to grow their market share, whereas for the smaller developers and non-organized developers, the market share, at least as far as the customer point of view is concerned, has reduced.