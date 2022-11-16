 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Keystone Realtors IPO subscribed 2 times on last day of offer

Nov 16, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) got bids for 1,73,72,367 shares against 86,47,858 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The initial public offering of Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', received 2 times subscription on the last day of offer on Wednesday.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 3.84 times subscription, non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 3.03 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got 53 per cent subscription.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 75 crore.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 514-541 a share.

On Friday, Keystone Realtors said it has collected a little over Rs 190 crore from anchor investors.