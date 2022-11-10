Kaynes Technology IPO sees 23% buying on day 1, retail portion booked 12%

The maiden public issue of electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology received bids for 24.29 lakh equity shares against offer size of 1.04 crore shares subscribing 23 percent on November 10.

The majority of support on the first day of bidding was seen from its employees who have bought shares 2.04 times the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for retail was booked 12 percent.

High-net-worth Individuals (HNIs) have bid for 10 percent shares of the reserved quota. Qualified institutional buyers also participated in the offer on Thursday, buying 52 percent shares of reserved portion.

The company has reduced its offer size from 1.46 crore shares to 1.04 crore shares after the fund raising of Rs 257 crore via anchor book on Wednesday, a day before the issue opened.

Kaynes Technology, a leading end-to-end IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, aims to mobilise Rs 857.8 crore via its initial public offering that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 530 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 327.8 crore.

Promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan, and investor Freny Firoze Irani will offload their 55.84 lakh equity shares via offer for sale.

The price band for the offer, which closes on November 11, is Rs 559-587 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 shares and in multiples of 25 shares thereafter.

Kayness provides a diverse array of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace & defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, internet of things (IoT), IT and other segments.

During FY20-22, the company clocked a 38 percent growth (CAGR) in revenue and 51 percent in EBITDA, while EBITDA margin expanded from 11.2 percent in FY20 to 13.33 percent in FY22.

The company also registered healthy return on equity, growing from 9.1 percent in FY20 to 20.5 percent in FY22, while reduced net debt-to-equity ratio to 0.7 times, from 1.3x in the same period.

Based on the FY22 earnings, the company is valued at 82x P/E, 38x EV/EBITDA and 5x EV/Sales. "In view of strong financials, diversified business model, long-standing relationships with marquee customers, global certifications, strong supply chain and sourcing networks, we recommend ‘subscribe’ to the issue," Reliance Securities said.

