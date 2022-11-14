 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaynes Technology IPO bought 34.15 times on last bidding day

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

The electronics system design & manufacturing (ESDM) services company aims to mobilise Rs 857.8 crore via its public issue at upper end of price band of Rs 559-587 per share.

Electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India has received healthy response for its initial public offering with investors picking up 35.75 crore shares against an offer size of 1.04 crore, subscribing 34.15 times on November 14, the final day of bidding.

Retail investors have bid shares 4.09 times the allotted quota, while the reserved portion of employees was subscribed 11.85 times.

Qualified institutional buyers have bought 98.47 times the portion set aside for them, and high networth individuals 21.2 times.

The company has reserved half of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the rest 15 percent for non-institutional investors or high networth individuals.

The electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services company aims to mobilise Rs 857.8 crore through its public issue at the upper end of the price band of Rs 559-587 per share.

