Kaynes Technology India to debut on November 22 | Will it be a bumper listing?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

The scrip’s price in the grey market was more than Rs 230 above the issue price of Rs 587, analysts said. The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares.

Electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India is expected to put up a stellar performance on debut, Tuesday, November 22, despite recent volatility and consolidation in the equity market. All credit goes to the subscription numbers for its initial public offering (IPO), the government’s increased focus on defence sector (given the company’s presence in, among other things, the aerospace and defence segments), a healthy order book with good revenue visibility and a strong customer base.

The listing premium is likely to be in the range of 35-40 percent over issue price of Rs 587 per share, analysts said.

The Rs 858-crore IPO of the Mysuru-based company providing a diverse array of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services was subscribed 34.16 times during November 10-14, backed by every class of investor.

Among them, qualified institutional investors were the most enthusiastic, buying shares 98.47 times the allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors with 21.21 times subscription, retail 4.10 times and employees 11.92 times.

Despite the consolidation mood in secondary market, Kaynes Technology garnered higher-than-expected investor response from all categories of investors mainly on the back of its unique business model and wide-ranging product portfolio with specialised sector focus in aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways and IT, and boasting of marquee global customers like Hitachi, Siemens and Canyon Aero.

“Based on overwhelming response and demand, we assume listing would be around Rs 800-820, which translates to 36-40 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO price band,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president, research, at Mehta Equities, a Mumbai-based online brokerage.