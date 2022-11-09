Kaynes Technology India raises Rs 257 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Representational image.

Electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India on November 9 raised Rs 256.89 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). A total of 28 investors participated in the anchor book.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 43.76 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at an average price of Rs 587 per share.

Participants such as Volrado Venture, Nomura Trust, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, Eastspring Investments India, HDFC Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Malabar India Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Mirae Asset, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Franklin India, and Tata Mutual Fund bought shares via anchor book.

"Out of total allocation of 43.76 lakh shares to anchor investors, 17.66 lakh shares were allocated to 9 domestic mutual funds through a total of 14 schemes," Kaynes said in its BSE filing.

Kaynes Technology India will open its Rs 858-crore public issue for subscription on November 10, with a price band of Rs 559-587 per share. The offer will close on November 14.

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 530 crore, and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 327.8 crore by selling shareholders.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts, expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mysore in Karnataka and Manesar in Haryana. It will also invest in the subsidiary, Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing, for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and use the funds for working capital requirements.

Incorporated in 2008, Kaynes Technology India is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.