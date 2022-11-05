Kaynes Technology India IPO to open on November 10; price band at Rs 559-587 per share

Design-led electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India has decided to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 10. This would be the 29th public issue getting launched in the current calendar year.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 559-587 per share.

The issue will close on November 14, while the anchor book will be opened for a day on November 9, a day before the issue opens.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 530 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.84 lakh shares by the promoter and investor. At the upper price band, the fund raising would be Rs 857.8 crore.

Promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan will offload 20.84 lakh shares via the OFS, and the remaining 35 lakh shares will be sold by investor Freny Firoze Irani.

The company has reserved Rs 1.5 crore worth of shares for its employees.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 shares and in multiples of 25 shares thereafter.

Meanwhile, Kaynes Technology already mopped up Rs 130 crore via its pre-IPO placement, by issuing 23.38 lakh shares at a price of Rs 555.85 per share.

Half of the total issue size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QiBs), including anchor book, 15 percent for high networth individuals (HNIs), and the rest 35 percent for the retail public.

The company intends to utilise the issue proceeds (fresh issue + Pre-IPO placement) to repay debts and meet working capital requirements.

The proceeds of the issue will also be used to fund the expansion of the company’s existing manufacturing facilities at Mysuru (Karnataka) and Manesar (Haryana), and setting up of a new facility at Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) for subsidiary, Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing.

Promoters' total shareholding in the company stands at 79.78 percent, and the rest is held by public, including investors Freny Firoze Irani, Acacia Banyan Partners, Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc.

Acacia Banyan Partners, Volrado Venture Partners Fund II, and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc invested in Kaynes via the pre-IPO placement in the month of October 2022.

Kaynes is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company. It provides conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things (IoT), information technology, and other segments.

DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime is the registrar to the offer.