Kaynes Technology India files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Kaynes Technology India Ltd has filed draft papers with the national markets regulator Securities Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offer.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 7.20 million by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS consists of up to 3.70 million shares by Ramesh Kunhikannan and up to 3.50 million shares by Freny Firoze Irani. Kunhikannan holds 87.14 percent stake in the company, while Irani has 11.36 percent.

The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 130 crore will be used to repay debt. As of February 28, 2022, its total outstanding borrowings was at Rs 212.97 crore.

The company will use Rs 98.93 crore for funding capital expenditure for its manufacturing facility at Mysore and Manesar. As of December 2021, the firm operates eight strategically located manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

Kaynes Technology also plans to use Rs 149.30 crore towards investment in its arm Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up a new facility in Karnataka.

It will use Rs 114.74 crore from the proceeds towards funding its working capital requirements. As of December 2021, net working capital requirements was at Rs 253.92 crore.

DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

Kaynes is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, with capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services.

It has experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things (IoT), information technology (IT) and other segments.

As of December, it had a combined capacity to assemble over 600 million components and it served 313 customers in 20 countries globally.

For FY21, Revenue was at Rs 420.63 crore as against Rs 368.24 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period was at Rs 9.73 crore versus Rs 9.36 crore last year.





