Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Share allotment likely next week; check via these two options

Kalyan Jewellers India, in consultation with merchant bankers, is expected to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) next week. The public issue, which opened on March 16 and closed on March 18, was subscribed 2.61 times.

Qualified institutional buyers put in 2.76 times more bids than their reserved portion. Non-institutional investors' portion was booked 1.91 times, that of retail 2.82 times and employees' was booked 3.74 times.

The company raised Rs 1,175 crore through the issue that included a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers will finalise its IPO share allocation on March 23, which investors can check either on the website of IPO registrar or BSE website.

On the BSE website, the exchange has provided easy steps to check the allotment status. Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Kalyan Jewellers India Limited' in the dropdown list, enter 'application number' and 'PAN ', and finally click on 'search' to know the allotment status.

On registrar's website, the investor needs to select Kalyan Jewellers India Limited-IPO, enter either 'PAN , 'application number', or DP Client ID, and click on 'search' button.

If the information is correct, the number of shares allotted and number of shares applied for will get reflected on the screen.

Once the basis of the allotment, funds will be refunded or unblocked from ASBA account around March 24 and the allotted shares will get credited to eligible investors' demat accounts around March 25.

The trading in equity shares of the company will commence on the bourses around March 26.

Kalyan Jewellers shares traded in the grey market at a premium of Rs 5-8 over the expected final issue price of Rs 87, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

Incorporated in 1993, Kalyan Jewellers is one of India's largest jewellery companies. The design, manufacturing and selling of gold contributed around 75 percent to its revenue and studded and other jewellery products around 25 percent.

The company operates through 107 showrooms in 21 states and union territories. It also has 30 showrooms in the Middle East.