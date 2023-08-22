Jupiter Hospitals gets Sebi’s nod to float maiden public issue

Jupiter Hospitals raises Rs 123 crore in pre -IPO round; gets Sebi's nod to float maiden public issue

Multi-specialty hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has mobilised Rs 123 crore from institutional investors in the pre-IPO (initial public offering) round. In addition, the company has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through its IPO.

It received Sebi's observation letter on August 11, an update with the regulator showed on Tuesday.

The company issued 16.7 lakh shares at a price of Rs 735 apiece, according to a public announcement.

Investors participated in the pre-IPO round include SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund, SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Neuberger Berman Europe Holdings LLC and Neuberger Berman Strategic India Equity Master Fund Holdings Ltd.

In addition, High Conviction Fund - Series 1, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP and DC Ikka Ltd too participated. In May, Jupiter filed its preliminary papers with the market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an IPO.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 615 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group and other selling shareholders. With the completion of the pre-IPO placement, the fresh issue size will now be reduced.

Proceeds from the maiden public issue will be utilised for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

The hospital chain operates in Thane, Pune and Indore under the Jupiter brand with a total bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022.

Jupiter Hospitals, which has a strategic focus on the Western India healthcare market, is in the process of developing a multispecialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, being designed to accommodate over 500 beds.

After making a loss in the financial year 2020-21, the company reported a profit of Rs 51.13 crore in 2021-22.

Its revenue from operations jumped 51 per cent to Rs 733.12 crore in FY22 from Rs 486.16 crore in FY21.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the company's profit after tax was Rs 57.15 crore, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 650.24 crore.