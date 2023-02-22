 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joyalukkas IPO deferred due to poor market conditions, ‘several small factors’; says MD

PK Krishnakumar
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The change in plan was due to poor market conditions, shifting of offices, and better performance of the company in 2022.

Joyalukkas India, a jewellery chain from Kerala, deferred its Rs 2,300 crore initial public offering planned for this year, the second time the company has postponed a share sale after filing documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 2011, it had filed for a Rs 650 crore IPO and had shelved it.

Alukkas Varghese Joy, managing director of Joyalukkas, attributed the latest change in plan to poor market conditions, shifting of offices, and the company’s better performance, and indicated the IPO may take place in FY24.

“We have shelved the IPO because of several small factors. We feel the market conditions are not that favourable. Besides, we have done better in the last one year and our numbers have improved. We also are in the process of shifting some offices in India,” Joy told Moneycontrol.

The benchmark BSE Sensex has returned 4.33 percent in the past year.
Joy said with improved figures, the company may apply again for the IPO.
“We can’t comment on the IPO amount now. We would like it to happen in FY24,” he said.