Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts-backed Concord Biotech IPO booked 27% on debut

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts-backed Concord Biotech IPO receives good response from investors on day 1

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The maiden public issue of Concord Biotech was subscribed 27 percent on the first day of bidding on August 4 with bids for 39.34 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.46 crore shares.

All investors started putting in bids for the IPO with retail investors buying 38 percent shares of the allotted quota, and employees, who will get 10,000 shares in the offer, have bid 3.81 times the reserved portion.

Employees will be getting the reserved shares at a discount of Rs 70 per share to the final offer price. The price band for the offer is set at Rs 705-741 per share.

The portion set aside for high net-worth individuals (non-institutional investors) was booked 35 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIB) 0.1 percent.

The professionally managed biotechnology company intends to mop up Rs 1,550.59 crore from the maiden public issue comprising only an offer-for-sale of 2.09 crore shares or 20 percent of paid-up equity by Quadria Capital-backed Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited.

Also read: Concord Biotech IPO opens: 10 things to know before bid for the issue

Consequently, Helix will exit the company. The company will not get any money from the offer.

Its anchor book, a part of QIB launched on August 3, has received great response from investors, which helped it raise Rs 464.95 crore ahead of issue opening.

Also read: Concord Biotech IPO: Can this Big Bull-backed pharma player create magic?

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book were Government Pension Fund Global, the Government of Singapore, Polar Capital Funds, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, Amundi Funds, and The Prudential Assurance Company.

Also read: TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO opens on Aug 10, closes on Aug 14

Anchor investors bought 62.74 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 741 per share, the upper price band.

Accordingly, the issue size has been reduced to 1.46 crore equity shares, from 2.09 crore equity shares.

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Trusts-backed Concord Biotech is one of the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in 2022. The company supplies products to over 70 countries including regulated markets.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.