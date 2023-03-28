JG Chemicals gets Sebi green light to raise funds through listing

JG Chemicals Ltd, a Kolkata-based manufacturer of zinc oxide, has received the final go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

In January 2023, JG Chemicals Ltd submitted draft papers to the markets watchdog to raise funds through a fresh issue of Rs 202.50 crore, along with an offer-for-sale of up to 5.70 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Vision Projects and Finvest Pvt Ltd plans to sell up to 3.64 million shares, Jayanti Commercial Ltd to 1.4 lakh shares, Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF) 1.27 million shares, and Anirudh Jhunjhunwalal (HUF) 6.5 lakh shares through the OFS.

JG Chemicals intends to use the funds raised from the fresh issue to invest in its material arm BDJ Oxides, repay a debt of Rs 45 crore, set up a research and development centre with Rs 5.31 crore, fund its subsidiary's long-term working capital requirement with Rs 65 crore, and cover its long-term working capital requirement with Rs 35 crore. BDJ Oxides had outstanding borrowings of Rs 54.65 crore as of December 2022.

The company said it is in discussion with the merchant bankers and may opt for a private placement that could raise up to Rs 40 crore or a secondary sale by the selling shareholders of up to 2.85 million shares or a mix of both. If a placement is successfully completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced. The issue is being managed by Centrum Capital, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services.

G20: Larry Summers, NK Singh-led panel on multilateral banks to submit report by June 30 JG Chemicals is the largest manufacturer of zinc oxide in India, with the tyre industry being its biggest consumer. The company also supplies to paint, footwear, and cosmetics manufacturers. Its three manufacturing facilities located at Jangalpur and Belur in West Bengal, and Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh have a combined installed capacity of 77,040 MTPA as of October 31, 2022. In fiscal year 2022, JG Chemicals generated a revenue of Rs 612.83 crore, an increase from Rs 435.30 crore a year back. The company's net profit for the period was Rs 43.13 crore, up from Rs 28.80 crore the previous year, with the profit margin improving to 7.04 percent from 6.62 percent.

Moneycontrol News