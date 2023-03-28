 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JG Chemicals gets Sebi green light to raise funds through listing

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

IPO

JG Chemicals Ltd, a Kolkata-based manufacturer of zinc oxide, has received the final go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

In January 2023, JG Chemicals Ltd submitted draft papers to the markets watchdog to raise funds through a fresh issue of Rs 202.50 crore, along with an offer-for-sale of up to 5.70 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Vision Projects and Finvest Pvt Ltd plans to sell up to 3.64 million shares, Jayanti Commercial Ltd to 1.4 lakh shares, Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF) 1.27 million shares, and Anirudh Jhunjhunwalal (HUF) 6.5 lakh shares through the OFS.

JG Chemicals intends to use the funds raised from the fresh issue to invest in its material arm BDJ Oxides, repay a debt of Rs 45 crore, set up a research and development centre with Rs 5.31 crore, fund its subsidiary's long-term working capital requirement with Rs 65 crore, and cover its long-term working capital requirement with Rs 35 crore. BDJ Oxides had outstanding borrowings of Rs 54.65 crore as of December 2022.