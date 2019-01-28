App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITI gets Sebi's go-ahead for FPO

Besides, kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft and wire and cable maker Polycab India obtained the regulator's go- ahead to launch their respective initial public offers (IPOs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-owned ITI Ltd has received Sebi's go-ahead to float a follow-on public offer (FPO), a move that will help the telecom PSU meet the minimum 25 per cent public shareholding norm.

Besides, kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft and wire and cable maker Polycab India obtained the regulator's go- ahead to launch their respective initial public offers (IPOs).

While Stove Kraft got Sebi's observations on January 23, the other two companies received them on January 25, latest update with the capital market watchdog showed.

These companies had filed their draft papers during September-October 2018.

related news

Sebi's observations are necessary for any firm planning to launch public issues like IPO, FPO and rights issue.

Going by the draft papers, ITI's FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. Besides, an additional issue constituting up to 5 per cent of the net issue will be reserved for employees.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to fund working capital requirements, repayment of loans and for general corporate purposes.

The FPO will help meet Sebi's requirement of minimum 25 per cent public shareholding.

BOB Capital Markets, Karvy Investor Services and PNB Investment Services will manage the company's FPO.

ITI is into manufacturing of a diverse range of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products and solutions. Its customers include BSNL, MTNL, defence, paramilitary forces and state governments.

The IPO of Stove Kraft comprises fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 145 crore and an offer of sale for up to 7,163,721 shares.

The company would utilise the funds raised through IPO for paying certain borrowing and for other general corporate purposes.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC Bank and JM Financial would manage the company's IPO.

Polycab's initial share-sale consists of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, besides an offer for sale of 2,48,86,823 stocks by promoters and existing shareholder - International Finance Corp (IFC).

IFC will sell 10,588,223 stocks of the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for scheduled repayment of certain borrowings, to fund incremental working capital requirements of the firm and for general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, IIFL Holdings and Yes Securities will manage the Polycab's IPO.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - News #ITI #SEBI

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.