App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI FPO subscription remains unchanged at 49% on 4th day

The Rs 1,400-crore further public offer (FPO) has received bids for 8.86 crore equity shares against offer size of 18.18 crore shares, as per data available on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Telecom
Telecom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned telecommunications technology company ITI's follow-on public offer was subscribed 49 percent on January 29, the fourth day of bidding.

The Rs 1,400-crore further public offer (FPO) has received bids for 8.86 crore equity shares against offer size of 18.18 crore shares, as per data available on the NSE.

The reserved category for retail investors has seen a 94 percent subscription, while that of qualified institutional buyers is 49 percent and non-institutional investors at 16 percent.

Close

Due to a muted response, the company on January 28 revised the offer price band to Rs 71-77 per share in consultation with the merchant bankers.

related news

It also extended the closing date for FPO by three days to January 31, 2020.

The company intends to use issue proceeds to fund its working capital requirements as well as repay existing debt.

After the issue, government shareholding in the company will reduce to 74.96 percent from 90 percent.

ITI has 5 manufacturing units located at Mankapur, Bengaluru, Palakkad, Naini and Raebareli and an R&D center in Bengaluru.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:21 pm

tags #IPO - Issues Open #ITI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.