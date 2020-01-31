App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI extends FPO closing date to Feb 5, keeps price band at Rs 71-77/sh

The issue has received bids for 9.8 crore equity shares against offer size of 18.18 crore shares, the exchange data showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned telecommunications technology company ITI (erstwhile Indian Telephone Industries) on January 31 extended the subscription period for the second time.

The public issue will now close on February 5 and the price band will remain the same at Rs 71-77 per share.

"The FPO Committee has decided to extend the issue period by four working days. The issue closing date is now February 5, 2020. The price band will remain the same i.e. floor price of Rs 71 per share and the cap price of Rs 77 per share," the company said in its BSE filing.

Close

"There is an ongoing banking strike in the country and as per SEBI regulations, in case of any force majeure, banking strike or similar circumstance, the issuer may extend the issue period for a minimum of three working days," it reasoned.

related news

Even after the change in closing date and price band on January 28, the Rs 1,400-crore FPO was subscribed only 54 percent so far, against 49 percent on January 28.

Its earlier price band was Rs 72-77 per share.

The issue has received bids for 9.8 crore equity shares against offer size of 18.18 crore shares, the exchange data showed.

The company intends to use the proceeds for funding its working capital requirements as well as repayment of existing debt.

The government's shareholding will be reduced to 74.96 percent, from 90 percent currently after the issue.

The stock continued to be under pressure, falling more than 16 percent, especially after the announcement of price band for FPO.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #IPO - Issues Open #ITI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.