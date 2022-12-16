 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRM Energy files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 700-crore via IPO

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 1.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

City gas distribution company IRM Energy Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Ahmedabad-based company may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to 20 lakh equity shares. If such placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

At present, the promoters own 67.94 per cent stake in the company, with the majority being held by Cadila Pharmaceuticals (49.50 per cent), and the remaining shares being held by IRM Trust Ltd through its managing trustee Rajiv Indravadan Modi.

Proceeds from the issue will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for development of the city gas distribution network at Namakkal and Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, for payment of debt and other general corporate purposes.

According to merchant banking sources, the company is expected to fetch Rs 650-700 crore through the IPO.