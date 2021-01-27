Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO share allotment finalised: Here is how to check application status

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian Railway Finance Corporation, a Mini-Ratna Category-I company promoted by the Government of India and the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, has finalised the IPO share allocation.

Investors can check their application status on the BSE Website. Select Issue Type (Equity), select Issue Name (Indian Railway Finance Corporation), Enter Application Number and PAN and finally click on the Search button.

The application status can also be checked on the website of the registrar.

>> One has to select IPO name (Indian Railway Finance Corporation).>> And then either give application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and enter Application Number.Or in case of DPID/Client ID, select depository (NSDL/CDSL), and enter DPID and Client ID.And, in case of PAN, just enter PAN.

>> Enter Captcha (which is available in digits) and finally click on submit button.

After allotment process, the funds from ASBA account will get unblocked and the shares will get credited to demat accounts of eligible investors. The equity shares will debut on bourses on January 29.

Indigo Paints to finalise IPO allotment status this week: Here is how to check it

The Rs 4,633-crore public issue was subscribed 3.49 times during January 19-20. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.78 times, non-institutional investors 2.67 times and retail 3.66 times.

The state-owned entity will utilise fresh issue proceeds for augmenting the equity capital base to meet the future capital requirements arising out of growth in the business.

Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance files DRHP for big bang $1-billion IPO

IRFC's primary business is financing the acquisition of rolling stock assets, leasing of railway infrastructure assets and national projects of the GoI (Project Assets) and lending to other entities under the Ministry of Railways. As of September 2020, its total AUM consisted of 55.34 percent of lease receivables primarily in relation to rolling stock assets, 2.25 percent of loans to central public sector enterprises entities under the administrative control of MoR (other PSU entities), and 42.41 percent of advances against leasing of project assets.