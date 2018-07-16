App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRCON, PN Gadgil & Sons, KPR Agrochem gets Sebi's nod for IPO

PN Gadgil & Sons' public issue will see sale of shares to the tune of Rs 500 crore, as per the IPO papers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three companies -- IRCON, PN Gadgil & Sons and KPR Agrochem -- have received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to float initial public offerings. With this, the total number of companies getting markets regulator's Sebi clearance for IPO has reached to 34.

Rail PSU IRCON and KPR Agrochem had filed their respective preliminary papers with Sebi in March seeking its approval to launch initial share-sales, while Pune-based retail jewellery chain PN Gadgil & Sons approached the capital markets watchdog with IPO papers in May.

KPR Agrochem, IRCON and PN Gadgil & Sons have received Sebi's "observations" on July 10, July 12 and July 13, respectively, which is necessary for any company to launch public issue, as per the latest update available with the regulator.

Through IRCON's initial public offer (IPO), the government will divest 10 per cent stake or over 99 lakh shares. The share sale is expected to fetch about Rs 500 crore to the exchequer.

related news

Going by the draft papers, the IPO of KPR Agrochem comprises fresh of shares worth Rs 210 crore, besides, an offer of sale of 1.2 crore scrips by the existing shareholders.

Andhra Pradesh-based KPR Agrochem is an agri-input firm focused on manufacturing, distribution and retailing of a wide range of crop yield enhancing and protection products.

PN Gadgil & Sons' public issue will see sale of shares to the tune of Rs 500 crore, as per the IPO papers.

The shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO market has strongest start to the year, as 18 companies have collectively raised Rs 23,670 crore through their respective IPOs during January-June 2018, which is higher than Rs 12,000 crore garnered by 13 issuers in the first six months of 2017.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #IPO

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.