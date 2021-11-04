IPOs in Samvat 2077 | 47 Issues raise Rs 86,650 crore; 15 companies yield over 100% returns

It was a busy Samvat this time. While the secondary market sustained its rally despite some corrections, the primary market mopped up Rs 86,650 crore from 47 public issues.

An easing COVID-19 crisis, revival of economic activities, gush of liquidity, digitalisation, improving economic growth, strong corporate earnings, slew of government and RBI measures to boost the economy – all these have led to a sustained surge in the secondary market and made the environment so upbeat that experts believe the Indian equity market was at the onset of a bull run and the rally has a long way to go with intermittent corrections.

A flood of IPOs hit the market in the second half of FY2022 specifically in Samvat 2077. Zomato has been the biggest public issue so far at Rs 9,375 crore, followed by PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust InvIT at Rs 7,735 crore, Gland Pharma at Rs 6,480 crore, Sona Comstar at Rs 5,550 crore, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation at Rs 5,000 crore.

“IPOs are usually floated in a rising market and we have seen this trend throughout the last year. IPOs did slow down a bit in April and May 2021 as the overall sentiments and markets turned negative. We could continue to see more IPOs in the coming year,” said Harshad Chetanwala, Co-Founder at Mywealthgrowth.com.

Equity benchmarks hit record highs in Samvat 2077 with the BSE Sensex crossing 60,000 mark and the Nifty50 climbing 18,000 milestone for the first time, delivering 37 percent and 40 percent returns, respectively. The run-up in broader markets was much higher than benchmarks, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 61.5 percent and 81 percent, respectively.

On the performance front, 35 out of 47 IPOs traded above their issue prices, and, top 15 of these registered multibagger returns to investors compared with the issue price.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies and Nureca were the biggest gainers among them, spiking 359 percent and 331 percent. Laxmi Organic Industries, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, MTAR Technologies, and Easy Trip Planners surged more than 200 percent.

Burger King India, Stove Kraft, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Gland Pharma, Macrotech Developers, GR Infraprojects, Clean Science and Technology, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Nazara Technologies gained between 111 percent and 185 percent in Samvat 2077.

On the losing side, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, CarTrade Tech, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC traded with a loss of 10-43 percent compared to their IPO prices.

The coming year – Samvat 2078 is also expected to be very strong for the primary market but investors should analyse every IPO and think of long-term investment, rather than listing gains, say experts.

“Last two years have been spectacular for the primary market and I am expecting that a similar show might get repeated this year too. Many IPOs are lined up which have massive potentials to give impressive listing gains which include big names like LIC, NSE, Paytm and many more,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

From an investment perspective, Harshad Chetanwala advised that one should have a proper strategy in place for IPOs as merely looking at listing gains may not work well in the long term.

“These IPOs are coming in the market cycle where there is a lot of positive investor sentiment and this can easily result in oversubscription, this results in lower allotment and may have a marginal impact on the overall portfolio of investors. Most of these companies are raising money to grow their business in future and hence investing from a long-term mindset in the right companies is more important than just investing in all IPOs,” Chetanwala said.

Note: We have taken those companies which are listed on the Main Board in Samvat 2077.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.