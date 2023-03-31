 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPOs galore in FY24: Here is how much companies plan to raise

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Currently, 54 Indian firms are seeking to procure Rs 76,189 crore and have secured market regulator approval, whilst another 19 companies intending to raise approximately Rs 32,940 crore are awaiting the green light from SEBI.

Of the 73 companies vying for a place in the IPO pipeline, four are new-age technology firms that aspire to accumulate around Rs 8,100 crore in funding.

Following a steady yet historic year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in India during the fiscal year 2022-23, the IPO pipeline for the upcoming fiscal year is poised to remain robust.

