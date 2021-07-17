IPO scanner: Is grey market premium the holy grail indicator?

The IPO market is hot right now and many investors ae jumping on the bandwagon to make a quick buck on listing. An IPO, or initial public offer, is a process through which an unlisted company debuts in markets.

Companies have a lot of reasons to file their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) such as raising funds for expansion plans, funding working capital requirements and inorganic growth and to get listing benefits. Usually, companies get listed on the exchanges in times when bulls are driving the market to achieve premium valuations. Bull rally in the equity markets help companies to raise funds from the investors at high valuations and promoters get stellar returns on their Offer for sale. However, the presence of bulls in the broader context of the market is not a holy-grail indicator that can promise decent listings to unlisted companies.

Recently, the grey market premium has gained a lot of traction in providing guidance over the performance of IPOs on the listing day. Investors have shifted their basis of IPO application from the scrutiny of financials to grey market premium/discount. A lot of investors have considered the 'grey market premium' a holy-grail indicator to generate listing gains. However, the grey market premium runs in the unlisted arena banks upon sentiments not the financials. As financials get into the picture, the grey market premium loses its worthiness.

A similar case has been observed in the Zomato IPO.

Related stories Kaushlendra Singh Sengar Founder & CEO|INVEST19

No one could deny the fact that the Zomato IPO has gained a lot of popularity. Social media platforms are flooded with creative images, distinct findings and lengthy blogs on Zomato IPO. The decision of offer for sale reduction by Info Edge was not less than a shot of adrenaline into the market as it had pushed the grey market premium in the upward trajectory.

Retail investors' portion of the IPO has received a lot of application while the institutional participation is in normalcy. Zomato IPO was trading in the grey market with a premium of Rs 13-18 earlier. However, it has slipped sharply by 50 percent to Rs 7.5-8.3 after investors started giving priority to the financials of the digital food delivery platform, but again it increased to Rs 14-15.

A loss-making company backed by more than 15 giant investors claiming to deliver growth in gross revenues with a CAGR of 73 percent in the last 4 years deserves attention. An attempt to reduce its advertisement and sales promotion expenditure on its offerings reveals that food delivery has got its footprints in the Indian market. Investors have started acknowledging the operational efficiency of Zomato after observing an increment in per unit order revenue from Rs 58.9 to Rs 89.8. These factors have supported the bullish investors' claim for allocating premium valuations to the Zomato IPO.

It seems that investors are ignoring the entrance of Amazon into the food delivery business. It can keep Zomato burning cash on advertisement and sales promotion expenses. Being, a loss-making and negative EBITDA entity, investors are left with the only decisive parameter of enterprise value/sales. Enterprise value/sales of Zomato stands at 25x while the unlisted peer Swiggy (as per the recent round of fund raising) and global peer Amazon-backed British food delivery firm Deliveroo is trading at 7.5x and 4.4x respectively.

The grey market premium for an IPO does not possess any statistical background and mere just a reflection of the investors' sentiment. More as a sentimental indicator, the grey market premium is a guide that could increase your chance for listing gains but complete reliability over it could dampen the broad context of investing. Investors should completely focus on the scrutiny of financials, future projections and industry growth drivers while the grey market premium should be used to confident your subscription decision only.

