IPO pie set to grow bigger as over a dozen financial services players line up Rs 55,000 crore issues

IPO (Representative image)

With payments major Paytm's board reportedly approving a bumper share sale plan running north of Rs 22,000 crore, the IPO market is set for a big days as over a dozen financial services players, including fintechs, are set to mop up over Rs 55,000 crore this fiscal from the market, according to investment bankers.

With more than a dozen insurance, asset management, commercial banking, non-banks, microfinance, housing finance and payment bank players already filing draft documents with the market regulator Sebi for public offerings, the financial services sector is set to dominate the primary issues or initial public offerings (IPOs) over the coming months.

Shyam Metalics IPO opens on Monday: 10 key things to know before subscribing

Some of those who have already filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) with the Sebi include Aadhar Housing Finance (Rs 7,500 crore), Policy Bazaar (Rs 4,000 crore), Aptus Housing Finance (Rs 3,000 crore), Star Health Insurance (Rs 2,000 crore), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Rs 1,500-2,000 crore) Arohan Financial Services (Rs 1,800 crore), Fusion Microfinance (Rs 1,700 crore), Fincare Small Finance Bank (Rs 1,330 crore), Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (Rs 1,000-1,300 crore), Medi Assist (Rs 840 crore) and Jana Small Finance Bank (Rs 700 crore), among others.

And the board of the biggest payments bank Paytm has reportedly cleared an over Rs 22,000 crore IPO. Together, these financial services companies are set to garner around Rs 55,000 crore from the public. If materialised, the Paytm issue will be the largest IPO ever in the country, eclipsing the hitherto largest issue — the Rs 15,000-crore share sale by the government in national miner Coal India in October 2010, says investment bankers seeking not to be quoted.

Investment bankers and analysts consider the IPO boom to be reflective of the ongoing bull run and thus advice retail investors to be cautious while parking money in new companies. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi, said the performance of the IPO market usually has a strong correlation to the performance of the secondary market.

"If the stock market is bullish, it attracts a large number of investors into IPOs. Particularly, new investors lured by high potential profits, get attracted to new offers and the IPO market has always done well during market booms, Vijayakumar told