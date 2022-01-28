MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    IPO Lane| Dharmaj Crop Guard files draft papers to raise Rs 250-300 crore

    Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO | Promoters Manjulaben Rameshbhai Talavia, Muktaben Jamankumar Talavia, Domadia Artiben, and Ilaben Jagdishbhai Savaliya will sell shares via OFS.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
    Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO

    Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO

    Agrochemicals company Dharmaj Crop Guard has filed its preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi for fund raising via initial public offerings.

    The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14.83 lakh equity shares by promoters. The offer will also include shares reserved for its employees.

    Promoters Manjulaben Rameshbhai Talavia, Muktaben Jamankumar Talavia, Domadia Artiben, and Ilaben Jagdishbhai Savaliya will sell shares via OFS.

    The company is planning to raise around Rs 250-300 crore via public issue as per the market sources.

    The fresh issue money will be utilised for setting up of a manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat; working capital requirements, repaying of debts, and general corporate purposes.

    Close

    Related stories

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilizers and antibiotic to the B2C and B2B customers, having over 150 trademark registrations including branded products.

    It also exports products to more than 20 countries in Latin America, East African Countries, Middle East and Far East Asia.

    Also readIndia seeks regulatory fast track for LIC as it gears up for the country's biggest IPO

    The Gujarat-based agrochemical company clocked significant growth in profit that increased to Rs 20.96 crore in FY21, from Rs 10.76 crore in FY20, and revenue jumped to Rs 302.41 crore from Rs 198.22 crore in the same period.

    It recorded profit of Rs 18.66 crore on revenue of Rs 227.26 crore for seven months period ended October 31, 2021.

    Also readVedant Fashions sets price band of Rs 824-866 a share for its IPO

    Elara Capital India, and Monarch Networth Capital are appointed as book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dharmaj Crop Guard #IPO - News
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.