IPO greenlight for Delhivery, Radiant Cash Management, and Veranda Learning

Three more firms -- Delhivery, Radiant Cash Management Services, and Veranda Learning Solutions -- have got approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs).

Delhivery, an Indian logistics and supply chain startup, had filed draft papers in November for an IPO comprising a fresh issue of Rs 5000 crore and offer for sale of Rs 2460 crore from promoters and shareholders.

Private equity firm Carlyle and SoftBank are making partial exits via the IPO. Carlyle, which first invested in the firm in November 2017, is selling shares worth Rs 920 crore in the IPO. Fosun Group-owned China Momentum Fund plans to sell Rs 400 crore worth of shares via its affiliate Deli CMF Pte Ltd. SoftBank is selling shares worth Rs 750 crore while Times Internet is offloading equity worth as much as Rs 330 crore.

The proceeds from the issue will fund organic growth initiatives and Rs 1250 crore will go for inorganic growth via acquisitions and other strategies. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets are managing the share sale.

Radiant Cash Management had filed draft papers in October 2021 and its IPO is a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of 30.13 million shares by shareholders and promoters. The proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and buying 220 specially fabricated armoured vans.

Radiant Cash Management is an integrated cash logistics player with a presence in the retail cash management segment where it is one of the largest firms in terms of network locations or touchpoints served as of 31 July.

Veranda Learning Solutions, an online learning platform, filed draft papers in November 2021 and plans to raise around Rs 200 crore via IPO. The final issue proceeds are going to be utilised for repaying of debt and retirement of acquisition consideration of Edureka.

Veranda Learning Solutions is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions to students, professionals and corporate employees. The company provides long-term and short-term preparatory courses for students preparing for UPSC exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, banking, insurance, railways and chartered accountancy.