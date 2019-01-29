App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

IPO: Chalet Hotels allots equity shares worth Rs 492.35 cr to anchor investors

Chalet Hotels Friday announced a Rs 1,600-crore initial public offering which includes issue of fresh equity and also sale by promoters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IPO-bound Chalet Hotels -- which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in major metro cities -- has allotted 1,75,84,071 equity shares in the upper band of Rs 280 per unit, aggregating to Rs 492.35 crore, as part of the anchor investor allotment.

Among 27 anchor investors, SBI Small Cap Fund has been allotted 17,85,729 equity shares, while Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund and Goldman Sachs India have been allotted 14,28,615 equity shares each.

Others are HDFC Small Cap Fund and HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, which are allotted 12,14,336 shares each. DB international (Asia) is allotted 11,90,439 equity shares, among others.

Chalet Hotels Friday announced a Rs 1,600-crore initial public offering which includes issue of fresh equity and also sale by promoters.

The issue will open on January 29 and close 31st of this month.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 10:56 pm

tags #Chalet Hotels #IPO - Issues Open

