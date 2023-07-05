IPO-bound Netweb Technologies raises Rs 51 crore in pre-IPO placement, cuts fresh issue size

Netweb Technologies

Computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies has raised Rs 51 crore from institutional investors in a pre-IPO placement, resulting in the reduction of fresh issue size in its forthcoming IPO.

"In consultation with book running lead managers, the company has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 10.2 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 500 per share, aggregating Rs 51 crore," the company said in its announcement published in a business newspaper.

The company has allotted 10.2 lakh shares to LG Family Trust (20,000 equity shares), Anupama Kishor Patil (one lakh shares), 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund - Series 8 (five lakh shares), and 360 ONE Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund (four lakh shares) in a pre-IPO placement.

Netweb said the entire proceeds from the pre-IPO placement will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

As a result, the fresh issue size of Rs 257 crore has been reduced by Rs 51 crore to Rs 206 crore, it said.

In March 2023, Netweb filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds via initial public offering that comprised a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 257 crore and an offer for sale of 85 lakh shares by its promoters.

Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Vivek Lodha, Niraj Lodha, and Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles are the selling shareholders via offer for sale in the IPO.

If the issue price is considered as a pre-IPO placement price, then the fund raising from its forthcoming IPO may be at around Rs 631 crore and the same including Rs 51 crore may be Rs 682 crore.

As per the draft papers, Netweb will utilise fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure, construction of the building for the surface mount technology (SMT) line and interior development; and purchase of equipment/machineries for new SMT production line.

Apart from this, long-term working capital requirement, and repayment of debts are other objectives of fresh issue.

Netweb designs, manufactures and deploys HCS comprising proprietary middleware solutions, end user utilities and precompiled application stack, catering to marquee customers across industries including information technology, entertainment and media, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), national data centres and government entities.

The company recorded profit after tax at Rs 22.45 crore in the year ended March FY22, increasing from Rs 8.2 crore in previous year, and the revenue jumped to Rs 247 crore from Rs 142.8 crore in the same period. In six-month period ended September FY23, profit at Rs 14.73 crore increased from Rs 8.2 crore and revenue rose to Rs 143 crore from Rs 99.6 crore in corresponding period last year.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.