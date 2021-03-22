Investors eye gains! 4 IPOs to get listed on bourses this week

After the successful closing of all public issues last week, investors will avidly keep an eye on the listing of some of these companies in the coming week.

Four companies - Anupam Rasayan India, Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic Industries and Kalyan Jewellers - will make their debut later this week, in what are back-to-back listings.

Anupam Rasayan will list its equity shares on the bourses on March 24, Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries on March 25, and Kalyan Jewellers on March 26, as per the schedule available in their red herring prospectus.

All of them closed their public issues last week.

The current grey market premium available on IPO Watch indicated that specialty chemicals company, Laxmi Organic Industries, could see a strong listing among the four firms mentioned. The trading premium is at around 60 percent over the expected final issue price of Rs 130 per share.

The premium is not just supported by business fundamentals, but also by its subscription. The Rs 600-crore public issue had seen a massive subscription of nearly 107 times during March 15-17, 2021.

The current volatility in the market because of rising US bond yields and upward graph of COVID-19 infections, however, could become a dampener for the listing of any stock.

For instance, the recent debut of Easy Trip Planners clearly ignored the subscription levels and appeared impacted by the pandemic. The stock opened at a 10 percent premium and closed with 11.4 percent gains on the listing day – this when analysts had expected a bumper listing of 50-80 premium! The online travel agency's IPO was subscribed 159.33 times, but the rising COVID-19 risk may have hit the listing.

Another specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan is also expected to see a good listing as shares traded at around 20 percent premium over IPO price of Rs 555 in the grey market.

Anupam Rasayan India is a leading company engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India, while Laxmi Organic Industries is a foremost manufacturer of acetyl intermediates (AI) and specialty intermediates (SI).

Precision engineering solutions company, Craftsman Automation, and Kalyan Jewellers could see either marginal listing gains or muted debuts. These shares were available at around 2-3 percent and 8-9 percent premium respectively in the grey market.

The Rs 760-crore public offer of Anupam Rasayan India had seen a subscription of 44 times, while Craftsman Automation's Rs 823.70 crore IPO gained subscription 3.82 times.

Kalyan Jewellers was the biggest issue among these four companies, raising Rs 1,175 crore from investors, but saw muted response as it closed with a subscription of 2.61 times. The Qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion of the IPO managed to see full subscription in the afternoon, getting bids 2.76 times more than the reserved portion.

Retail investors played a major role in all these IPOs. They have helped almost all issues to get subscribed; of course, the key requirement is for the QIB portion to get at least 90 percent subscription to sail through any public issue.

Says Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities: "Retail investors are flooding D-Street with liquidity mainly through primary markets. The six IPOs - Anupam Rasayan, Laxmi Organic Industries, Craftsman Automation, Kalyan Jewellers, Nazara Technologies and Suryoday Small Finance Bank from last week - witnessed excessive funds being allocated just for its subscription."

The first quarter of 2021 was pretty busy for the primary market as 16 companies not just launched public issues, but successfully closed them as well.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality is the 17th public offer in Q1CY21, which is going to open for subscription during March 24-26.

With this, the total fund raising in 2021 through primary market, so far, stands at Rs 18,803 crore.

Primary market activity has continued to remain strong since the second half of calendar year (CY) 20 with the easing of lockdown measures and positivity in equity markets. Looking ahead, experts believe the mood to remain strong in FY22 as well, given the strong market conditions.

"FY22 will be good because the outlook for the economy and the market has got better. New economy companies and sectors are flourishing in India. Divestment, reform, low interest rate and easy money policy will help the Indian primary market to remain strong," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told Moneycontrol.

