Investing in an IPO? Check these 7 things first

Initial Public Offering (IPO), a familiar phrase in the financial market, is a landmark event for a company. This is the time when initial investors realise the potential of their company and how far it will grow. IPO is a process that allows a private company to go public by offering its share in the open market for the first time to raise money.

From the investor's point of view, IPOs are considered to be a good investment opportunity. And the year 2021, has had a flood of them. So the question arises, how do I pick the right IPO for good and sustainable investment?

The most convenient way which a layperson uses is whether they have ever used the product or the service of the company? If the answer is yes, the next question is if the product or the service was satisfactory. If the answer is again a yes, then our instinct gives a thumbs-up to the IPO but this is not enough reason to invest in a firm. Here are some points worth looking at before picking the IPO that you want to invest in:

1) Red herring prospectus

Before any company goes public, it has to file a red herring prospectus with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. This draft document has information about the company's operations, prospects and details about the securities to be issued. It also spells out how the money raised will be used.

2) How will the funds be used?

An investor must-see is the purpose for which the money is being raised. If funds are being properly utilised, it's a positive sign for investors.

3) The company's plans

It's very important to know from ground zero, how far has the company reached. Along with the same, investors must also know where the company is headed, at least over the next three-five years. It includes information on expansion plans and revenue streams.

4) Know the people behind the show

It is very important to know about the people behind the show. Investors must gain information about the people responsible for the company and not only the promoters but major decision-makers as well. Decisions are what make or break a company.

5) Do a SWOT analysis

Investing in an IPO means you will own a portion of the company, so you must know the Strengths to build on, Weaknesses to overcome, Opportunities to grab, and Threats to tackle. This will give a clear picture of the position of the company in its industry.

6) Financial health of the company

Finance is the backbone of any company. An investor must look for the revenue and financing structures of the firm. If the revenue has had steady growth and the company is backed with the right financing structure—a mix of equity and debt—then it's a good sign.

7) Worth of the company

IPO comes with a price of a share. Before investing, we must check whether the price is too high or low or apt. It is similar to checking the price of any commodity, we buy. Whatever price we pay, it must be worth the value.

Before investing, remember, "investments are subjects to market risk, read all the documents before investing". It's important to know ins and outs of the company. We can't mitigate the market risk, or the "systematic risk", we can certainly mitigate the "unsystematic risk" if we do our homework well before choosing the IPO.

Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.