Invest in CSB Bank’s Rs 410cr IPO for listing gains only

Shailendra Bhatnagar, CNBC Awaaz

CSB Bank Ltd’s 410-crore rupee initial public offering, which closes for subscription on Tuesday, could be subscribed at least 50 times, going by the chatter in the market. That may give lucky allottees a nice bounce on December 4th when shares list. But the moot point is: should investors cash out on listing day or hold on to the shares in the fond hope of reaping a fortune in the medium term?

Those desirous of long term price appreciation would be better off looking elsewhere. The reasons are not hard to decipher. Firstly, CSB just about turned profitable on the net level and that, too, for the first half of the current financial year. It reported losses (see table) for the previous three financial years stretching back to 2017 and its Return on Net Worth was negative as well for FY 2016-17, FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19.

Intense competition down South, a key market for CSB, resulted in its financial benchmarks being on the modest side, relative to its rivals. CSB’s net interest margin, has risen from 2.9% in FY18-19 to 3.43% in the first six months of the current year, but lags most competitors.

Interestingly, the IPO is more an Offer For Sale from 26 existing investors who are collectively offering 1.9778 crore shares in a price band of 193-195 rupees per share. This totals to 385.6 crore rupees @195/share. Additionally, the bank is issuing 12.43 lakh shares to raise 24 crore rupees to augment Tier 1 capital and to meet future capital requirements. Minimum lot is of 75 shares (`14625@195/shr) for retail investors and in multiples thereafter.

So, pretty much a lion’s share of the funds raised are going mainly to institutional investors, many of whom such as HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Reliance Nippon Life, ICICI Prudential Life and Federal Bank, are exiting altogether.

The main promoter of CSB is FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd., owned by Canadian billionaire Prem V Watsa. FIHM will retain a 49.73 percent stake post-issue from 50.09 percent now.

Another overhang on the listed stock will be the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines where bank promoters (FIHM) have to pare stake to 40 percent within 5 years of listing and to 15 percent within 15 years. An equity supply overhang in a mediocre bank beset with cut-throat competition is hardly a recipe for long term equity gains.

Now, let us look into CSB’s main businesses. The 98-year old lender is a major beneficiary of Indians’ growing lust for gold. Loans against the precious metal account for 31 percent of total loans. Typically, CSB lends an average ticket size of 60,000 rupees as gold loan to an average borrower. The lender had 522,248 active loan accounts spread over 3,333 crore rupees. Loans against gold are rising rapidly as the value of the metal appreciates and more borrowers use it as a collateral. Such loans stood at 3,782 crore rupees at the end of September 30. The bank mentions in its risk factors that a potential drop in gold prices may impact NPAs adversely.

Investors wanting to hold the stock for the longer term could draw comfort from the presence of well known investors like Vallabh Bhanshali and Satpal Khattar. Bhanshali has 2.185 million CSB shares and Khattar owns 1.773 million shares in the bank. Both investors will be retaining their stakes in the bank.

Moreover, CSB will focus on more than doubling its existing network of 414 branches over the next five years in a bid to reduce its geographic dependency on the four southern states.

Financial Year Net Profit/Loss (Rs Crs) Basic EPS (Rs) RONW % Net NPA (Rs Crs & %) GNPA ( Rs Crs & %) Provisioning coverage Ratio (PCR) Gold Loan as % of Total Loans NIM (In %age) 1HFY20 44.3 3.86 2.88 Rs 222 cr (1.96%) Rs 326 cr (2.86%) 79.45 33.2 3.43 FY18-19 -65.7 -7.9 -6.74 Rs 241 cr (2.27%) Rs 531 cr (4.87%) 78.16 31 2.8 FY17-18 -127 -15.7 -35.94 Rs 264 cr (2.87%) Rs 764 cr (7.89%) 75.83 26 2.57 FY16-17 -58 -7.66 -10.62 Rs 329 cr (4.12%) Rs 600 cr (7.25%) 65.5 24 2.11

Bank Net Profit/Loss Rs Crs Basic EPS Rs RONW % Net NPA Rs Crs & % GNPA Rs Crs & % NIM % CSB Bank -65.7 -7.9 -6.74 Rs 241 cr (2.27%) Rs 531 cr (4.87%) 3.43 DCB Bank 325.4 10.5 11.3 Rs 154 cr (0.65%) Rs 439.5 cr (1.84%) 3.78 Federal Bank 1316.2 6.7 9.8 Rs 1626 cr (1.48%) Rs 3261 cr (2.92%) 3.17 South Indian Bank 248 1.4 4.9 Rs 2164 cr (3.45%) Rs 3132 cr (4.92%) 2.46 City Union Bank 682.9 9.6 14.1 Rs 592 cr (1.81%) Rs 977 cr (2.95%) 4.4 Karur Vysya Bank 211 2.6 3.3 Rs 2420 cr (4.98%) Rs 4450 cr (8.79%) 3.88

CSB’s Financial Year 2018-19 ~ peer comparison